Oakland man charged with murder after coworker fight over washing machine repairs

The Brief Anthony Moses, 47, was charged with murder after a verbal dispute with coworker Javier Martinez Ramos outside Thousand Oaks Laundromat turned fatal. The argument began over who should repair a washing machine, after Moses claimed Ramos's help was no longer needed for the job. Moses allegedly punched Ramos, causing him to fall, lose consciousness, and sustain a fatal head injury.



An argument with a coworker over washing machine repairs in Oakland ended when the man allegedly punched his coworker, who later died.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges Wednesday against 47-year-old Anthony Moses in connection with the Dec. 16 incident.

Dispute over repairs

What we know:

Moses and the victim, Javier Martinez Ramos, were both employed at Thousand Oaks Laundromat on MacArthur Boulevard when a verbal argument broke out between them, according to a probable cause arrest warrant.

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Investigators said Ramos was repairing a washing machine, a task Moses had recently learned how to perform. Moses allegedly told Ramos he was no longer needed for the job because Moses could handle it himself.

Fatal confrontation

Dig deeper:

The argument escalated into a physical fight outside the laundro, where Moses allegedly punched Ramos repeatedly, according to police. Ramos fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

A witness told investigators they heard Moses standing over Ramos saying, "I'm going to kill you," several times.

Ramos suffered a severe head injury and later died from his injuries, leading prosecutors to file the murder charge.