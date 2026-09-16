Oakland man charged with murder after coworker fight over washing machine repairs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An argument with a coworker over washing machine repairs in Oakland ended when the man allegedly punched his coworker, who later died.
The Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges Wednesday against 47-year-old Anthony Moses in connection with the Dec. 16 incident.
Dispute over repairs
What we know:
Moses and the victim, Javier Martinez Ramos, were both employed at Thousand Oaks Laundromat on MacArthur Boulevard when a verbal argument broke out between them, according to a probable cause arrest warrant.
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Investigators said Ramos was repairing a washing machine, a task Moses had recently learned how to perform. Moses allegedly told Ramos he was no longer needed for the job because Moses could handle it himself.
Fatal confrontation
Dig deeper:
The argument escalated into a physical fight outside the laundro, where Moses allegedly punched Ramos repeatedly, according to police. Ramos fell to the ground and lost consciousness.
A witness told investigators they heard Moses standing over Ramos saying, "I'm going to kill you," several times.
Ramos suffered a severe head injury and later died from his injuries, leading prosecutors to file the murder charge.
The Source: Information for this report was gathered from an Alameda County probable cause arrest document and the official murder complaint from the district attorney.