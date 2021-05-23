Oakland Fire Department contains 2-alarm blaze at apartment building

article

Firefighters in Oakland are cleaning up after containing a 2-alarm blaze at an apartment building near Highland Hospital.

The apartment building, which is located at 1810 East 25th St., caught fire during the early afternoon Sunday. Firefighters called for a second alarm around 2:23 p.m., the fire department tweeted.

Video shared online showed thick black smoke coming from the upper floor and roof area of the building.

There's no word on if anyone was injured, or if any residents will be displaced because of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is also not yet known.