Oakland fire halts BART service

By KTVU Staff
Published 
11:13AM
BART
KTVU FOX 2
A fire burning BART tracks in East Oakland led the transit agency to stop service in the area on Feb. 21, 2023.

A fire burning in East Oakland led BART to temporarily stop train service in both directions along the train lines in that area. 

The fire was burning near the tracks between the Fruitvale and Coliseum stations, BART said. It has been extinguished and workers can now inspect the tracks for damage, BART said. 

The fire appeared to have burned at 41st Avenue near San Leandro Street.

Train service was restored at 11:23 a.m.

Riders traveling to or from the Berryessa direction on the green, blue and orange lines had been warned to expect major delays, BART said. 

AC Transit's 1T and 73 bus lines were alternate options of mass transit for passengers trying to get through the area.

The Oakland fire department has not yet responded to KTVU's inquiries. 