Oakland firefighters battle flames at 3-story downtown apartment

Fire crews in Oakland said they were fighting a blaze at a downtown apartment Sunday morning.

Oakland Firefighters posted on Twitter around 7:30 a.m. that the 3-alarm fire broke out in a 5-unit apartment building near the 600 block 23rd Street.

Oakland firefighters battled a blaze at a 3-story apartment building in downtown Sunday morning.

Drivers on Highway 24 and I-580 reported seeing huge plumes of smoke in the air. Several fire trucks and firefighters responded to the area.

Officials said the fire was in a 3-story apartment building, and possibly spread to another structure.

There was no report of injuries and officials said they aren't sure yet what caused the fire.