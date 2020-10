Oakland firefighters quickly contain blaze at red-tagged building

article

A red-tagged building burned in a one-alarm fire Saturday morning near Kaiser Permanente Oakland.

The blaze at the building on 38th Street between Broadway and Manila Street, was reported at 8:50 a.m. and was under control at 9:40 a.m., a fire spokesman said.

Photo: OaklandFireCA on Twitter.

The vacant building was already red-tagged and no injuries were reported in the blaze.

The cause is under investigation.

Photo: OaklandFireCA on Twitter.

