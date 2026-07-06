EBT card left at scene leads police to suspect in Oakland hit-and-run after First Fridays brawl

The Brief An EBT card and an ID card left inside a crashed Hyundai Elantra helped Oakland police identify and arrest a 25-year-old man accused of intentionally driving into a crowd after a fight broke out following First Fridays. Dameon Denzel Clay has been charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon after eight people were struck on a sidewalk in May. Police said the violence occurred after the official Oakland First Fridays event had ended and outside the permitted festival footprint.



An EBT card and identification card left at the scene of a violent hit-and-run helped investigators identify a man accused of intentionally driving into a crowd after a brawl broke out following Oakland First Fridays celebrations, authorities said.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Monday charged 25-year-old Dameon Denzel Clay with attempted murder and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the May incident.

"This case involves an intentional act of extreme violence in which the defendant drove his car onto a sidewalk, striking multiple victims and causing serious injuries," said District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said in a statement.

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Fight escalated into vehicle attack

The backstory:

The incident occurred on May 2, hours after the official Oakland First Fridays event had ended, although crowds remained in the area.

According to the Oakland Police Department, multiple fights broke out. As officers were breaking up the fights, they received reports at about 1:37 a.m. of a vehicle striking pedestrians in the 500 block of 18th Street.

Responding officers found a red 2013 Hyundai Elantra on the sidewalk after it had struck eight people after a fight. The driver fled the scene on foot, police said.

Social media video evidence

Dig deeper:

Investigators reviewed social media videos that captured the events leading up to the crash. According to police, the footage showed Clay fighting with an unidentified woman moments before the Hyundai Elantra drove onto the sidewalk and accelerated toward a crowd of pedestrians.

The vehicle struck multiple people before crashing into a gate and coming to a stop. Police said Clay then got out of the car and ran toward San Pablo Avenue.

During the investigation, officers recovered an EBT card and identification card bearing Clay's name near the driver's seat of the vehicle.

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Arrest made in San Francisco

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Clay, who was taken into custody at his San Francisco home on July 2.

Incident occurred outside official event

Local perspective:

The police department emphasized that the violence was unrelated to the official Oakland First Fridays event and occurred outside its permitted footprint.

The sanctioned event is held along Telegraph Avenue between 22nd and 27th streets from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Police said the altercations took place after the event had ended and outside the designated festival area.