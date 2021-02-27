Oakland food drive attempts to feed 2,000 families

article

Boxes, bags and volunteers cover nearly every square inch of an Oakland parking lot. An event called "All In Oakland" attempts to send 2,000 families home with free boxes of food and goods.

Local churches and organizations teamed up with big names like Target and Starbucks to make it happen.

"2,000 items, with 2000 bags," said Derrick Mann, a local pastor. "We're going to serve 2000 cars.:"

The goal is to help those still struggling from the COVID19 pandemic.

"There are a lot of folks that are out of everything at this point," said Steve Harrell, of White Pony Express.

All Bay area residents had to do was show up. The nearly 200 volunteers handing out boxes handled the rest. All they wanted to do was make someone else's day a little easier,

"Just trying to do good," said Jamichael Hodge-Johnson, a district mananger for Starbucks. "Just trying to support and give love to people."

Organizers say the teamwork has happened all over the country. While no plans are in place, they expect to repeat the even in the future.