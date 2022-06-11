Oakland food truck vendor and neighbors scared after homicide and drive-by shooting



A food truck vendor and neighbors in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood said they've never felt so unsafe in their lives.

They're asking the city for help with the violence that has spiraled out of control and they shared with KTVU surveillance videos capturing the violence that has taken place just in the past month.

The food truck has been the victim of violence three times in the past four weeks: All the incidents have taken place during daylight hours.

Jesus, the owner, asked KTVU not to show his face, because he's fearful of retaliation

"I'm scared. I'm not angry. I'm scared. Scared for my life," he said.

On May 12 around 7:30 p.m., three men walked up to his food truck, robbed his workers and two male customers. While defending themselves, one was shot and killed.

Then on Sunday, another surveillance video shows shots being fired from a sedan at the food truck that has customers in line running away. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.

Jesus showed KTVU where bullets struck his truck in two spots.

Others don't feel safe either.

"I used to walk over and get some food over on Foothill. I don't feel safe. I drive everywhere," said neighbor Renee Cordsen.

City council member Noel Gallo represents this district. He said police have not arrested anyone yet.

"The person who did the shooting and the killing right on the corner, they know who it is," he said. "They're trying to find him and arrest him."

The owner of the food truck proudly showed KTVU his permit to operate.

He said he doesn't want to leave this spot since he's worked hard to develop a strong customer base here.

"I want the city to come help," said Jesus.

He and neighbors want more police patrols.



"I've lived here in this neighborhood and worked in this neighborhood for 20 years. I've never felt so unsafe as I do now," said Cordsen.

Jesus said he's been at the location three years and never experienced this type of violence until last month.

He suspected that jealousy over his business success may be a motive. Gallo is urging people to come forward to report crime.



