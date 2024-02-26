Oakland gets $14M in Homekey funds for homeless seniors

Oakland has been awarded over $14 million in state Homekey funds, which it will put toward housing for seniors experiencing homelessness, according to the city.

The $14,266,000 award will be used to create 40 new units in East Oakland, bringing the city's total to 467 affordable units under the program, according to the city.

Homekey, administered by California Housing & Community Development, provides funds to cities for the purchase and/or rehabilitation of hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings, manufactured homes, and other properties, to convert them into homes for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Oakland plans to use this round of Homekey funding to create Dignity Village, which will be located at a city-owned empty lot at Edes Avenue and Clara Street in East Oakland, part of City Council District 7.

"The community has long advocated for a housing development at Clara and Edes," District 7 councilmember Treva Reid said. "We are grateful for the Department of Housing and Community Development's incredible work to help us prioritize deeper investments in Deep East Oakland,"

The site will include modular units constructed off-site. The location is one block away from the Brookfield Library, Ira Jinkins Community Center, and William Patterson Park.

"Seniors are the fastest growing demographic amongst unhoused residents," Director of Oakland's Housing and Community Development Department Emily Weinstein said. "This project will bring much-needed shelter and service supports to our most vulnerable residents in a very short time frame."

This is the city's ninth Homekey award. Oakland's other Homekey projects include Clifton Hall, Inn at Temescal, Project Reclamation, Piedmont Place, Inn by the Coliseum, Kingdom Builders Transitional Housing, Imperial Inn and Quality Inn.



