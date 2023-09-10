Oakland man dies after being shot, hit by car, police say

Oakland police said a man died after he was shot and hit by a car, early Sunday morning.

The homicide happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 14th Street, authorities said.

Officers said they received multiple ShotSpotter alerts and when they arrived they found an Oakland resident suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a car and gunfire.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died. His identity is being withheld pending notification to family.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact OPD at (510)238-3821.

ALSO: 'I don't have any hope': Frustrated Oaklanders urge city leaders to declare state of emergency