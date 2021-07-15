Oakland mayhem: Police respond to three shootings; CHP race to freeway gunfire

Three separate shootings – one of them deadly – had victims fearing for their lives and law enforcement racing throughout Oakland on Thursday morning, from a residential neighborhood to a busy freeway.

In the first situation, a man was shot nearby in the 200 block of Hunter Avenue at 4:53 a.m., according to police. He survived and was in stable condition, police said.

Two minutes later, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed at 4:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Ghormley Avenue.

Police did not say whether the two shootings were connected. Both locations are in what is known as the Brookfield Village neighborhood.

Then, just after 4:30 a.m., a man was shot at 16th Avenue and Marin Way, a few blocks from San Antonio Park Field. He survived and was in stable condition afterward, according to police.

Then, about 6:30 a.m. in a separate event, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a freeway shooting in Oakland.

A husband and wife were shot at while driving on Interstate 580 near Golf Links Road.

The couple told KTVU that a car pulled up behind them and started firing.

Four bullets hit the car, and a fifth went through the back windshield, missing the wife by just inches.

The husband was not hurt in the shooting.

