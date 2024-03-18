Oakland mayor promises improvements to troubled Hegenberger corridor

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and partner agencies on Monday announced promising changes to the troubled Hegenberger corridor, after several major businesses and restaurants said they would shut down because of crime.

Thao said it's one of many projects meant to improve the city.

"We are seeing crimes, whether it be burglary, property crimes, homicides, all in this corridor, they are trending down," she said.

Thao said crime trends have been decreasing in a four-month period compared to last year.

She said in the last year, there has been a 63% decrease in auto burglaries, a 49% decrease in thefts and a 7% decrease in robberies in this area.

"Our commitment makes strong in making arrests when warranted, while reducing and preventing crime in the entire city," Deputy Oakland Police Chief Angelia Mendoza said.

OPD said it has launched six foot patrol officers in the area and one sergeant. In addition, the Port of Oakland and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office launched eyes-in-the-sky surveillance cameras running 24 hours a day.

California Highway Patrol Officer Don Goodbrand also said the CHP will continue to conduct unannounced surge operations.

Dhruv Patel, the president of Ridgemont Hospitality, said in the past several months, he's seen overall improvement "in the corridor and city and state leaders are committed to building on that momentum."