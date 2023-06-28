Oakland Mayor removes former judge from Police Commission

article

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has removed former Alameda County Judge Brenda Harbin-Forte from the Oakland Police Commission, the Mayor’s Office has confirmed with KTVU.

Harbin-Forte’s official term on the Commission ended on Oct. 16, 2022, and she’s since remained on the Commission in an at-will status at the discretion of the Mayor’s Office.

"Judge Harbin-Forté's seat on the Commission was a holdover position, which she graciously served at the pleasure of the Mayor’s Office," Mayor Thao said in a statement to KTVU. "I will be using the current vacancy to appoint my own person. I thank Judge Harbin-Forté for her service on the Commission."

The move comes amid a flurry of recent controversies surrounding infighting among commissioners, calls for the body's chair to resign, and protests over the dysfunction of the citizen group charged with taking the lead on hiring a new Police Chief for the city of Oakland.

Harbin-Forte's status on the Commission was discussed during a meeting with Thao on June 23, according to a letter Thao sent to Harbin-Forte obtained by KTVU. The meeting took place just three days after a rally was held on the steps of City Hall calling for her removal – along with the removal of Commission Chair Tyfahra Milele.

The same day of the protest, the Coalition for Police Accountability – a progressive group of police reform advocates – wrote a letter to the City Council, asking for the pair's removal.

Harbin-Forte’s removal also comes after a recent contentious Police Commission meeting during which Milele accused the people seeking her removal of a "coordinated attack staged by the colluding members of the [Police Commission], the [Coalition for Police Accountability], and the chair of the selection panel."

Regina Jackson, a current commissioner and former chair of the Oakland Police Commission, praised Mayor Thao's "bold action that will allow us to focus on work that will help guide us out of [federal oversight] and toward effective police accountability."

"Sustainability and credibility in the Oakland Civilian Oversight structure is the paramount mission at hand," Jackson added. "Thank goodness for checks and balances."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.