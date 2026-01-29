Oakland mayor signs executive orders to protect immigrant communities

The Brief Mayor Barbara Lee on Thursday signed several executive orders aimed at reinforcing Oakland’s commitment as a sanctuary city. Oakland police will not assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or take direction from the National Guard. Another order prohibits the use of city-owned property for federal immigration enforcement operations.



Oakland is taking new action to protect immigrant communities amid increased federal immigration enforcement.

Mayor Barbara Lee on Thursday signed several executive orders aimed at reinforcing Oakland’s commitment as a sanctuary city.

The orders include a requirement to maintain local control and accountability of the Oakland Police Department. Lee said the actions are intended to ensure residents feel safe in their daily lives.

"This is about families who should feel safe taking their kids to school, workers who should feel safe going to their jobs, neighbors who should feel safe in their own city," Lee said. "So we’re not just making statements, we’re taking actions together."

Lee said the executive orders take effect immediately.

Under the orders, Oakland police will not assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or take direction from the National Guard.

Another order prohibits the use of city-owned property for federal immigration enforcement operations, similar to Alameda County's "ICE-free" zone approved earlier this week and another one approved in Santa Clara County last year.

The Oakland order does not prevent agents from stepping onto city property to arrest someone if they have a judicial warrant.

Lee said the measures are meant to protect all residents and uphold the city’s long-standing values.

Later Wednesday, local and federal leaders are set to gather in San Jose in a show of solidarity to discuss their opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration tactics. Those expected to participate include San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and U.S. Reps. Zoe Lofgren and Sam Liccardo.

KTVU reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE to see if either agency would comment on these orders and whether they planned to adhere to them, but did not immediately hear back.