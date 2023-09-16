Expand / Collapse search

Oakland Mayor to hold 'Town Talks' event on Saturday

Oakland Mayor to hold 'Town Talks' event on Saturday

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is holding a community event Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at McClymonds High School where attendants will be asked to offer suggestions on how to combat crime, homelessness and other issues.

The event, dubbed "Town Talks," comes after the City of Oakland missed a deadline for state funds that could have been used to combat retail theft citywide. 

It also comes amid a 17% increase in overall crime, according to recent Oakland police data

Compared to this time last year, aggravated assaults are up 11%, robberies are up 25%, burglaries are up 44% and motor vehicle thefts are up 52%.

