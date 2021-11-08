Oakland names its 1st street after Native American

The Native American Health Center commemorated the renaming of 31st Avenue in Oakland to Waukazoo Way.

The renaming on Sunday was initiated by Councilman Noel Gallo in recognition of Martin Waukazoo's lasting impact on the health of Oakland residents.

Waukazoo has been the CEO of the center for more than 40 years, addressing health disparities among Native Americans.

Waukazoo said the renaming will affect generations to come.

"I think its the first time that a Native American Indian has been recognized in Oakland in this way," he said. " My future generations will be able to walk by that building there, look up, and there will be a little bit of pride and that's what we want to instill in our children, our grandchildren and our great grandchildren."

The ceremony also commemorated the work of Waukazoo's late wife Helen.

She co-founded and was the CEO of San Francisco's Friendship House Association of American Indians, a substance abuse program directly serving Native American.

