Oakland: No injuries in officer-involved shooting on 'violent Friday'

On what police described as a "violent Friday," an Oakland police officer discharged his firearm when responding to a call regarding an armed suspect, but the suspect was not struck and no one was injured, police said.

A homicide, multiple shootings, armed robberies and armed carjackings also occurred Friday, and Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong will hold a news conference Monday to give further details on all these incidents, police said.

The officer-involved shooting occurred in the 500 block of 98th Avenue when a community member called police to report a man brandishing a firearm at an area resident, according to police.

The armed individual physically assaulted and brandished a firearm at one of the officers, and during the incident, an officer discharged his firearm at the armed individual, police said. The individual was not struck and no officers were injured during this incident, according to police.

One suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, police said. In accordance with department policy, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section, Internal Affairs Division and the Oakland Community Police Review Agency are investigating the officer-involved shooting, consistent with departmental policy, according to police.



