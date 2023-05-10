Oakland parents open 'solidarity schools' as teachers' strike continues

With no end in sight for the Oakland teachers’ strike, many parents are left without childcare, sparking "strike schools" for students to stand in solidarity with educators.

More than 60 students gathered at Dimond Park in Glenview Wednesday, which has been called a safe space for them to learn, eat and play.

"A lot of people work a 9 to 5, they depend on either school or the after school program or both," parent and organizer Anna Beliel said. "Then free lunches – we have free lunches here, childcare, families can continue to work and also stand in solidarity with the teachers."

For five days, students have not been in their classrooms. The Oakland Education Association has not reached an agreement with the Oakland Unified School District, with many educators planning to return to the picket lines Thursday.

"It’s exhausting," special education teacher Jake Hall said. "I’m very eager to get back into the classroom."

Enthusiasm and participation in strike schools has been growing at several parks and recreation centers across the city.

Beliel said she first got the idea to put one together because of her children, including one who has autism.

While the arts, crafts and games started with just six students, it has expanded by the dozens and opened to all children.

"I’ve had parents crying….asking me if there’s room for their kids," Beliel said. "We have scheduled classes every day. Today we have a poetry class, which is more English-based. Yesterday, we had a music class."

The gatherings are happening every morning, afternoon and early evening. Lunch and snacks are also included through donations, Beliel said.

Several students told KTVU that while they wish they were back in school, they’ve still had some opportunities to learn and be social with other students.

"I’ve definitely done a lot of fun stuff," Oakland first-grader Lewis Russell said. "But I really miss my friends. I’m just really sad that I can’t see them."

"We’re out here writing stories," student Adeline Eliza Zach said. "We appreciate this solidarity school very much."

It has gotten so popular that even teachers are having the fear of missing out and showed up to lend a hand.

"None of us want to be away from our students," middle school teacher Erin Lang said. "It’s hard to be out of the classroom. But there’s definitely the element of social, emotional learning that’s happening here."

Organizers and volunteers said the groups will continue to gather as long as teachers are on strike.

"We love you. You guys got this," fourth grader Matan Buyene said. "I’m not at school, which I would love to be at school. You need education to survive."

On Wednesday night, OUSD said it remains optimistic a deal can be reached, though the school district is still stalemate over the OEA's common good proposal.

The district said the proposal includes issues, "not related to employee compensation or benefits and have never been part of any previous OUSD contract."

The district said fully implementing the proposal could cost OUSD more than $1 billion.

Brooks Jarosz is a reporter for KTVU. Email him at brooks.jarosz@fox.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter @BrooksKTVU

