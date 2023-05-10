Strike Day 5: Oakland teachers, district still at impasse over 'Common Goods' demands

article

Oakland teachers are on strike and plan to rally at a school board meeting on Wednesday, as union leaders and representatives from the Oakland Unified School District are still at the bargaining table, but so far, have not reached an agreement.

The district's 3,000 teachers, librarians and counselors will be back on picket lines at OUSD schools again for day five of the strike.

Teachers and the union say this strike is not just about pay. The district has already said it's willing to offer a salary increase of anywhere from 13 to 22% for teachers.

But the union says they want the district to negotiate with them on a list of other things they're asking for - what they're calling the "Common Goods" list.

It includes things like, equipment improvements like working WiFi in classrooms, climate-controlled classrooms, the hiring of more counselors and mental health supports, reparations for Black students, restrictions on future school closures, and a call to convert vacant school buildings into shelters for unhoused OUSD students.

Another item on the common goods list, calls for the formation of a committee to determine how teachers, parents and students can share decision-making power by forming something called, Community Schools.

"Teachers and families are the experts," said OEA President Ismael Armendariz. "They should have a voice in how they're allocating resources."

The district has said many of those common goods items are things that do not belong in a labor contract.

"Items that are outside of the scope of the contract, that are basically compensation and working conditions - are not going to be negotiated," said OUSD School Board President Mike Hutchinson. "That's been our standing authorization since last fall."

Armendariz. said the union insists there should be negotiations on those issues.

"We're tired of hearing no, no, no' when we ask the district for these supports during the regular school year. We need it in our contract so we can say, yes," he said.

The strike has the attention of state leaders.

California Supt. of Schools Tony Thurmond said he and people from his office have been in Oakland since this weekend, helping to facilitate discussions.

He said there has been progress, with discussions going "late into the night" the past two days, but still no agreement.

"Myself and my team. We're here to make sure the parties stay at the table, keep talking," Thurmond said.

When asked about the dispute over the Common Goods list, Thurmond said, "There's been a trend, in California since 2019, when unions with time to negotiate will also want to include in the conersation some items that have to do with helping disadvantaged kids, or students who need some support."

But he said the state is trying to address some of those larger issues, for school districts that can't take them on, on their own.

"The state of California has made a number of investments to actually help students who need more support," he said.

Since the strike began, various parent groups, former OUSD school PTA Presidents and even the Oakland chapter of the NAACP have said the union is wrong to strike over those Common Goods issues, and disrupt students' education over them.

This is the third time in four years Oakland teachers have called a strike.

A strike in 2019 lasted seven days.

The OUSD school year is scheduled to end on May 25.