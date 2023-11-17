Oakland private schools targeted with bomb threats, police say

Several private schools received bomb threats that were conveyed in email on Friday, the Oakland Police Department said.

The Pear Tree Community School on Chabot Road was one of the recipients of the threatening message, the police department said. Authorities did not identify which other schools were targeted.

"During the preliminary investigation, officers discovered that these threats are occurring at locations in Oakland and other cities, prompting notification to our law enforcement partners," a police statement said. "Each incident will be evaluated separately, and any additional response or investigative steps will be taken as needed."

Police said the investigations in Oakland were ongoing.

KTVU's sister station FOX5 in Atlanta reported a threat sent to students at Rockdale County High School on Friday.

Conyers Police said the threat did not appear to be credible.