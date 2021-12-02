Oakland police ask help locating at-risk, juvenile runaway

article

Oakland Police Department are asking for help from the public in locating an at-risk juvenile who they say ran away earlier this week.

OPD tweeted a photo of Daniyah Strane Thursday afternoon. They say she has not been seen since around midnight on Tuesday when she was at her Oakland residence.

Daniyah is described as a 13-year-old, 5'5" 118 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last wearing a black t-shirt with singer Aaliyah on the front, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

If you know of Daniyah's whereabouts, you should contact OPD's missing person's unit at (510) 238-3641.