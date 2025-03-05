Expand / Collapse search

Oakland police chief addresses black sedan that wrapped itself around lamp post

Published  March 5, 2025
Oakland police chief investigating whether officers pursuing driver of sedan when it wrapped itself around a lamp post.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Tuesday discussed a car crash where a black BMW sedan ended up wrapping itself around a lamp post on 54th Avenue and International Boulevard.

At a news conference, Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said a police officer was heading east on International at about 4 a.m. on Monday, when he saw the driver of the sedan speeding in the westbound direction.

The officer made a U-turn at Seminary Avenue. 

The driver of the sedan ended up slamming into a pole and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Mitchell said he is now investigating if officers were pursuing the sedan at the time of the crash.
 

