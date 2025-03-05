Oakland police chief addresses black sedan that wrapped itself around lamp post

Oakland police on Tuesday discussed a car crash where a black BMW sedan ended up wrapping itself around a lamp post on 54th Avenue and International Boulevard.

At a news conference, Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said a police officer was heading east on International at about 4 a.m. on Monday, when he saw the driver of the sedan speeding in the westbound direction.

The officer made a U-turn at Seminary Avenue.

The driver of the sedan ended up slamming into a pole and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Mitchell said he is now investigating if officers were pursuing the sedan at the time of the crash.

