Oakland police chief on administrative leave following scathing report

Oakland's police chief was put on paid administrative leave Thursday, one day after a scathing report pointed fingers at him for mishandling two department investigations.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong didn't immediately comment on the news. When he became chief in February 2021, he vowed to change the culture of the department for the better and be honest and transparent with the public.

Three sources with inside information of the department first confirmed the leave to KTVU.

Two hours later, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and City Administrator Edward Reiskin released a joint statement on the decision.

"The decision was not taken lightly, but we believe that it is critical for the safety of our community that we build trust and confidence between the Department and the public," the statement read. "We must have transparency and accountability to move forward as a safer and stronger Oakland."

The pair added that "additional findings may be forthcoming."

Earlier in the day, Thao added in a statement that she was"deeply concerned" about the findings in the report.

Assistant Chief Darren Allison will serve as acting chief of the police department for now.

The bombshell announcement came after a 16-page report conducted by the law firm, Clarence Dyer and Cohen LLP, revealed that Armstrong didn't hold a sergeant accountable after he ripped a neighbor's Mercedes bumper off in 2021 in a hit-and-run and later fired his gun in an elevator at police headquarters the following year.

The sergeant didn't admit to either of those instances initially.

The firm, which was hired by the city to investigate the department, said Armstrong violated department rules because he failed to hold officers accountable and allowed them to escape discipline.

"Most disturbingly," the report authors wrote, "some of the deficits appear to stem from a failure of leadership and a lack of commitment to hold members of the Oakland Police Department accountable for violations of its own rules…. These investigations revealed issues and shortcomings that go beyond the conduct of individual officers to the very question of whether the Oakland Police Department is capable of policing itself and effectively holding its own officers accountable for misconduct."

The report was made public Wednesday in U.S. District Court in relation to the ongoing federal oversight of the Oakland Police Department, now in its 20th year.

In the spring, U.S. Judge William Orrick found that Oakland police had completed enough of its reforms allowing the department to enter a one-year "sustainability period" on June, 1, 2022.

But now, these new revelations are raising questions about whether this oversight should end by the start of this summer.

"The sustainability period should be revoked," civil rights attorney Jim Chanin told KTVU. "I'm going to continue to advocate court supervision until I'm 95."

Chanin and attorney John Burris sued the Oakland police department in 2003 as part of in the well-known police corruption Riders case, which prompted the federal oversight in the first place.

Rashidah Grinage, a co-founder of the Coalition for Police Accountability, said she also believes the department should remain under federal oversight.

"One of the most troubling findings was that the chief signed off without actually reading the report," she said. "These revelations throw us back to the dark days of OPD when these cover-ups and preferential treatment for 'connected' guys were prevalent."

The next federal oversight court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31.