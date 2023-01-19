Oakland police chief on administrative leave following scathing report, sources say

Oakland's police chief was put on administrative leave Thursday, just one day after a scathing report pointed fingers at him for mishandling two department investigations, KTVU has learned.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong didn't immediately comment on the news. Further details of his leave were not immediately known. No one from the city returned a multitude of calls.

However, three sources with inside information of the department confirmed the leave to KTVU.

It's unclear what happens next.

But a 16-page report conducted by the law firm, Clarence Dyer and Cohen LLP, revealed that Armstrong didn't hold a sergeant accountable for his misconduct after he ripped a neighbor's car bumper off in 2021 and later fired his gun in an elevator at police headquarters the following year.

The sergeant didn't admit to either of those instances initially.

The firm, which was hired by the city to investigate the department, said Armstrong violated department rules because he failed to hold officers accountable and allowed them to escape discipline.

"Most disturbingly," the report authors wrote, "some of the deficits appear to stem from a failure of leadership and a lack of commitment to hold members of the Oakland Police Department accountable for violations of its own rules."

The authors continued: "These investigations revealed issues and shortcomings that go beyond the conduct of individual officers to the very question of whether the Oakland Police Department is capable of policing itself and effectively holding its own officers accountable for misconduct."

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Mayor Sheng Thao told KTVU that she was "deeply concerned" about the findings of the report.

The report was made public in U.S. District Court in relation to the ongoing federal oversight of the Oakland Police Department, now in its 20th year.

U.S. Judge William Orrick found that Oakland police had completed enough of its reforms allowing the department to enter a one-year "sustainability period" on June, 1, 2022.

But now, these new revelations are raising questions about whether this oversight should end by the start of this summer.

"The sustainability period should be revoked," civil rights attorney Jim Chanin bluntly told KTVU.

Chanin and attorney John Burris sued the Oakland police department in 2003 as part of in the well-known police corruption Riders case, which prompted the federal oversight in the first place.

Rashidah Grinage, a co-founder of the Coalition for Police Accountability, said she also believes the department should remain under federal oversight.

"One of the most troubling findings was that the chief signed off without actually reading the report," she said. "These revelations throw us back to the dark days of OPD when these cover-ups and preferential treatment for 'connected' guys were prevalent."