Oakland Police Commission hires consultant in search for next chief of police

article

The Oakland Police Commission on Tuesday announced they have hired a consultant in their search for the next Oakland police chief.

The Commission selected The Byers Group, based in Marina Del Rey, at its June 22 meeting, according to a news release.

The group is described as a Black-owned, highly-respected search firm. According to the Commission, they have conducted police chief searches for cities such as; Charlotte, Detroit, St. Louis and Washington D.C.

The Commission said they are looking at recommending finalists for the position to Mayor Sheng Thao by November at the latest.

"The Police Commission welcomes input from the public as we complete this important task," the news release read. They said they will keep the public informed as they narrow the process down to finalists.

The previous top cop, LeRonne Armstrong was fired by Thao with no cause in February. Thao did not consult the Commission in her decision at that time.

Last month, KTVU reported that the search for the next chief of police had not even begun. Mayor Thao said that the Commission had not selected a search consultant.