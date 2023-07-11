Oakland City Council to vote on $75,000 mayoral pay raise, amid city's deficit

article

Oakland's mayor might see a pay raise as high as $75,000 a year, even as the city faces historic deficit.

The city's human resources department recommended the pay raise for Mayor Sheng Thao, according to Tuesday's City Council meeting agenda report attached below.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the request.

Staff officials observed in their memorandum that Thao's current salary is lower than average pay for chief executive officers in other California cities of comparable population.

They also noted that one of the mayor's subordinate special assistants makes nearly $22,000 more annually than Thao herself.

Thao's annual salary is $202,999 according to the city, while the suggested mayoral salary range listed in the City Charter starts at $216,202.

But Oakland's HR team thought she should make the higher end of the range, suggesting Thao should earn $277,974 to run the city of more than 400,000 people.

This would be an approximate 37% pay raise for the mayor, who took office in January this year.

The pay raise "advances the Citywide Priority of responsive, trustworthy government," wrote Ian Appleyard, the city's HR Management Director who submitted the salary ordinance amendment.

He also wrote that this adoption would "maintain a fair and equitable distribution of salaries."

Thao is the fourth highest paid mayor in California, according to a new data report.

If Thao were to receive this pay raise, she would still be paid approximately $80,000 less than San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

The same data report declared Breed as the highest paid California mayor, who earned $357,084 last year.

The full city council will vote on this pay raise, and a vote date is yet to be determined.