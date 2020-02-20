Oakland Police Commission unanimously votes to fire Chief Kirkpatrick

article

The Oakland Police Commission in a closed-door meeting Thursday evening unanimously voted, joining Mayor Libby Schaaf, to fire police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick has faced criticism since Mayor Libby Schaaf appointed her in January 2017.

“It’s my duty as the mayor to recognize the role and authority of this commission and also to recognize when the trust between the police commission and the police chief has been irrevocably broken,” Mayor Schaaf told reporters after the vote.

The chief has been at odds with Robert Warshaw, an independent court-appointed federal monitor, overseeing reforms at the department after the deadly officer-involved shooting of Joshua Pawlik in West Oakland in 2018.

The chief said a sergeant and three officers who fired their guns were justified in using deadly force. But Warshaw, and the Police Commission said the officers should be fired because Pawlik, who was homeless and mentally ill, didn’t pose a threat.

Last March, the federal monitor said that the department had fallen behind in making reforms related to its use of force tactics. And last month, the same federal monitor found that Oakland police failed to properly activate their body cameras nearly 20% of the time.

Advertisement

Kirkpatrick inherited the department in disarray after a scandal involving officers and a teenage girl who was used for sex.

Mayor Libby Schaaf said she chose Kirkpatrick because she would hold officers accountable. The mayor also praised the chief for her warmth and for her charm.

Deputy Chief Darren Allison is now acting chief of police until an interim chief is appointed.

Officers with the Oakland Police Officers' Association said they are ready to work with the next chief.

Bay City News reporter Keith Burbank contributed to this report.