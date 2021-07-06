Oakland police find 35-year-old man killed near homeless encampment

Oakland police were at the site of a homicide scene early Tuesday morning at a homeless camp.

At 5:30 a.m., police went to East 12th Street and 17th Avenue and found 35-year-old Lenardo Rainey Jr. dead at the scene.

Investigators say it is unclear if he was living at the camp or was just in the area at the time.

The motive is under investigation and no suspects have been arrested.

Oakland has had nearly 70 homicides this year.

A year ago at this time, the city had investigated 39 homicides.