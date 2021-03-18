Oakland police find abducted 2-year-old boy

Oakland police on Thursday said they found a 2-year-old boy who had allegedly been abducted by a friend of the family two days ago.

Earlier in the morning, police said Michael Hamilton was taken by a 30-year-old woman identified only as Tanisha at 8 p.m. Tuesday from the area of Fruitvale Avenue and East 27th Street.

Oakland police say Tanisha is a friend of Michael's aunt. The aunt left the car to go into a store when Tanisha drove away with Michael still seated in the rear seat, police claimed.

Oakland police said they weren't notified of the kidnapping until Wednesday at 10:15 p.m.

Tanisha was last seen driving a rented 2021 Nissan Versa, 4-door, black, CA License Plate 8TYX914.

By 9 a.m., police said the boy was found. They didn't offer any other details.