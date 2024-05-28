Oakland police investigate shooting death, car crash

Oakland police are investigating a deadly shooting and crash late Monday night.

Officers responded to shots fired about 11 p.m. near 98th and MacArthur Boulevard.

Police later found a crash scene about a mile down MacArthur near Durant Street.

Two cars were there, both with some damage.

Police also found one person dead.

Neighbors say they woke up to the sound of a loud crash.



"It was just smoke everywhere from the impact," said neighbor Tony Jones. "And people started showing up because it was so loud."



Right now, officers are treating this as a homicide.

Detectives are looking for a suspect and a possible motive.

