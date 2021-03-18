Oakland police investigate shooting that may involve multiple victims

Police on Wednesday night were called out to investigate a shooting in East Oakland that possibly involved multiple victims.

The gunfire was reported about 8 p.m. on Sunnyside Street near 95th Avenue.

Video from the scene shows evidence technicians working the area, which included a car with bullet holes.

Citizen App reports that four possible victims showed up at the hospital and that one of them is reported to be in critical condition.

Oakland police have not provided more details.

