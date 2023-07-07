Oakland police investigating shooting near International Boulevard

article

Police in Oakland say a gunshot would victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition Friday night.

The shooting happened at around 8:45 p.m. on the 9200 block of A Street, near International Boulevard in the Highland neighborhood, according to officials.

Police said arriving officers found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. No further details about the victim were available.

No information was available on what led to the violence.

Police did not indicate that any arrests were made and there is no suspect information available.