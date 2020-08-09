Oakland police investigating three homicides in 7-hour span

The Oakland Police Department is investigating 3 homicides that occurred within 7 hours.

The first shooting happened Saturday just before 6 p.m. A man was shot and killed at a bus stop on Lakeshore Avenue and Mandana Boulevard.

"Yesterday’s shooting and death are very unsettling, especially since it happened in daylight in a very busy commercial and residential area," said Oakland City Council Member Nikki Fortunato Bas. She serves District 2.

Fortunato Bas said the place where the shooting occurred is also used for Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

"Where the shooting happened is actually where neighbors a few months ago created a memorial to honor black lives with artwork," said Bas. "It’s really something it happened in that area.”

Later that night just after 10 p.m. a man was shot on 72nd Ave near International Blvd. Another person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Then Sunday morning around 12:20 a.m. a man was found dead inside a crashed car on Holly Street in East Oakland. He had been shot.

Neighbor Roque Kinnison was inside his home watching TV when he heard the commotion.

”I heard a loud boom sound. Gunshots first and then a loud screech and some hits, like cars hitting and colliding," said Kinnison.

He said the vehicle crashed into a neighbor’s yard and caught on fire.

An occupant was injured.

"One of them got out and the other one we tried to help out of the car before it caught on fire. But he couldn’t get out," said Kinnison.

In an email, OPD spokeswoman Johnna Watson wrote, "This past weekend our city experienced more lives lost to gun violence. We continue to direct resources to areas impacted by violence and trauma as we work to deter further violence against others and identify those responsible."

Police say there have been 52 homicides in Oakland in 2020.

Monday a vigil is planned at 6 p.m. on Lakeshore Ave to honor the latest homicide victim and others killed by gun violence.