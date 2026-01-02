Oakland police investigating two separate New Year’s Day killings

article

The Brief The first shooting occurred after 11 a.m. in the 2700 block of East 20th Street, and the second happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Market Street. Police arrested a suspect in the second shooting. The OPD did not indicate that the two shootings were related.



Oakland police are investigating a pair of fatal shootings that occurred within hours of each other on New Year’s Day.

What we know:

The first shooting occurred after 11 a.m. in the 2700 block of East 20th Street. Oakland Police Department officers were sent to the area to investigate a ShotSpotter activation and found a man suffering a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wound just before 3 p.m. His name was not released, though the OPD noted he was from Berkeley.

An investigation into the man’s killing is ongoing.

The second shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Market Street, near 45th Street. Officers found another man wounded with gunshots at the area, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was also withheld.

The OPD said a suspect was arrested in connection with the second man’s shooting, and KTVU later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Wesley Broach.

A motive for the second shooting was not released, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing are ongoing.

The OPD did not indicate the two shootings were related.