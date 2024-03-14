Oakland police issue new smash-and-grab warning

Oakland police issued a new warning and new statistics this week about thieves smashing and grabbing car windows while you're still in the driver's seat.

Police said there has been a recent increase in smash-and-grab robberies citywide, specifically targeting people in cars.

As of March 10, burglaries have decreased by nearly 50% in Oakland, with 1,853 incidents compared to the same period last year, during which there were 3,480 burglaries.

But robberies have increased by 32%, totaling 715 incidents this year, compared to 540 robberies during the same time period last year.

In several recent cases, police said that people were either sitting in their cars or stopped while driving when approached by one or more suspects.

The suspects then broke the passenger side window and grabbed their belongings from the passenger side.

In response, police commanders have begun deploying additional officers to areas of the city that have experienced a surge in armed robberies.

Police suggest that to keep safe, drivers should scan the area for suspicious activity as suspects are looking for distracted people; remain calm and do not resist; store items in your truck or under your seat, and if you're being followed, drive to a safe place and call 911.



OPD is encouraging anyone who is a victim or has information regarding any of these incidents to please call 510-238-3326.