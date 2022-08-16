Oakland police looking for missing 79-year-old woman

article

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 79-year-old woman. They say Hoa Tji Doan was last seen on August 3 near the 2700 block of Foothill Blvd., around 2:00 p.m.

Police describe her at 5-foot-1, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she was wearing a black jacket, khaki pants. They don't know what shoes she was wearing.

Doan's family says she is in good mental and physical condition.