Oakland police make arrest in 2022 murder

An arrest has been made in the 5-month-old fatal shooting in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday.

James Goodman has been charged with murder in the fatal October shooting of William Graham. Graham and another man were shot on Oct. 7, 2022 in the 1600 block of 45th Ave. around 10 p.m.

Graham died at a local hospital whereas the second victim survived.

Police did not provide a possible motive for the murder or if the victims and suspect knew each other.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Division at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.