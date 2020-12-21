Oakland police may be forced to make budget cuts

The city of Oakland may soon be forced to make cuts in the police department, due to the city's growing budget crisis.



The San Francisco Chronicle obtained a memo written by acting police chief Susan Manheimer that outlines some of those proposed cuts.

They include ending foot patrols in Oakland's Uptown district and scaling back a program to curb gun violence.

The proposal also calls for relieving police of their current duty to provide security when city workers clear homeless camps.

