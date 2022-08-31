Oakland police need help finding missing 14-year-old girl
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they need help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Lizy Martinez-Estrada was last seen on Aug. 8 around 3:30 p.m. near the 2700 block of 77th Avenue in Oakland.
Lizy Martinez-Estrada has been missing since Aug. 8, according to Oakland police.
She was wearing a blue sweater and ripped red jeans, officials said.
ALSO: Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
Lizy is 5'4" and 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.
If anyone has information about her whereabouts they are asked to call 510-238-3641.