Oakland police need help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Oakland police said they need help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Lizy Martinez-Estrada was last seen on Aug. 8 around 3:30 p.m. near the 2700 block of 77th Avenue in Oakland.

Lizy Martinez-Estrada has been missing since Aug. 8, according to Oakland police.

She was wearing a blue sweater and ripped red jeans, officials said.

Lizy is 5'4" and 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts they are asked to call 510-238-3641.