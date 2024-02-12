Oakland police officer arrested on DUI after allegedly crashing Tesla into CHP cruiser

An off-duty Oakland police officer was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly crashed his Tesla into a CHP car on Interstate 80 in Fairfield, KTVU has learned.

Officer David Gonzales is on paid administrative leave, Oakland police said on Monday, adding that it remains an ongoing personnel matter.

The CHP said that the crash occurred Saturday about 3 a.m. on eastbound I-80 east of Manuel Campos Parkway.

Gonzales drove into a single CHP cruiser that was blocking a slow lane because of another wreck involving a Dodge Ram, the CHP said.

One CHP officer was treated and released from the hospital. A second officer was outside of the cruiser and was not hurt, authorities said.

Gonzales turned 36 the day before.

Oakland police said they are "collaborating with our law enforcement partner."

No other details were provided.