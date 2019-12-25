Oakland Police officer injured in Christmas morning crash
An Oakland Police Department patrol vehicle has been involved in a traffic collision on state Highway 13 early Wednesday morning, according to police.
The collision was reported at 5:35 a.m. at the Park Boulevard under-crossing, according to the California Highway Patrol. Oakland police said the officer, who was driving the patrol vehicle, was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where the officer was listed as 'stable.'
No further information is immediately available.