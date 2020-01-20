Oakland police recover vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed mother, suspect remains at large

The Oakland police department has located the vehicle involved in Friday's hit-and-run crash that killed a mother picking up her child from school.

Investigators recovered the vehicle in Oakland following a tip from a community member. It is described as a white Nissan Maxima, matching witness descriptions from the time of the crash.

The FBI is working with the Oakland police department to process the vehicle for evidence.

Family members hold a vigil for the mother killed Friday afternoon by a hit-and-run driver while picking her child up from school. (Oakland Police Department.)

A vigil was held for the mother Monday night in front of Elmhurst United Middle School. Family members, police and councilmember Lynette Gibson McElhaney were in attendance.

The family asked for the community to please keep forwarding tips to help identify the driver.