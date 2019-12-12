Expand / Collapse search

Oakland police release identity of woman found shot dead in car

By Aja Seldon
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Police on Thursday released the identity of a woman found fatally shot inside a car in East Oakland. 

According to police, Madisyn Myshel White-Carrol was shot in the head Tuesday night around 9 p.m. in the area of 98th Avenue and E Street. 

Investigators said the vehicle she was driving had been involved in a traffic collision but didn't say if she was shot before or after the crash. 

There are no suspects in custody at this time. 