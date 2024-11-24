Expand / Collapse search

Oakland police respond to illegal sideshow, spectators disperse

Published  November 24, 2024 5:05pm PST
Screenshot of Oakland sideshow from the Citizen app.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department responded to an illegal sideshow early Sunday morning. 

Police said the illegal stunt driving took place just after 2 a.m. on the 3800 block of Foothill Boulevard. 

Officers responded to reports of multiple drivers and spectators at the intersection. Video of the incident was posted to the Citizen app. Once police arrived, the crowd dispersed, police said. The video shows the crowd fleeing the area. 

Police did not indicate that any arrests were made. This is an ongoing investigation, police said. 

