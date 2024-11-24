Oakland police respond to illegal sideshow, spectators disperse

article

The Oakland Police Department responded to an illegal sideshow early Sunday morning.

Police said the illegal stunt driving took place just after 2 a.m. on the 3800 block of Foothill Boulevard.

Officers responded to reports of multiple drivers and spectators at the intersection. Video of the incident was posted to the Citizen app. Once police arrived, the crowd dispersed, police said. The video shows the crowd fleeing the area.

Police did not indicate that any arrests were made. This is an ongoing investigation, police said.