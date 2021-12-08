Oakland police searching for missing at-risk 25-year-old woman

article

Police in Oakland need the public's assistance in finding a missing 25-year-old woman, considered at-risk because her family said she has mental health challenges.

Amanda West was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Broadway in Oakland. She is possibly driving a blue four-door 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

West is Black, stands 5'4" tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gold and tan sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about West's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.









