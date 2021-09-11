Oakland police seek public's help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

article

Oakland police are asking the public's help in finding a 14-year-old Oakland girl described as a runaway who was last seen Friday morning at Oakland Technical High School.

Sophia Regalado's parents dropped her off at the high school around 8 a.m. and have not seen her since, police said.

Regalado is Hispanic, 5'2", weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.