Oakland police seek public's help in search for missing 18-year-old woman

Police in Oakland are searching for an 18-year-old missing woman Friday evening who was last seen earlier in the day.

Lakeisha Pitts was last seen in the 9500 block of Plymouth Street at about 11 a.m. Friday.

Pitts is described as an African American female, 5'6" tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Pitts is in good physical condition. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and leggings.

Assistance from the community is being requested by police. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about Pitts' whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.