Oakland police sergeant in custody on domestic violence charge

An Oakland police sergeant is in custody on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Sgt. Sean Bowling, 48, was arrested by the San Joaquin Sheriff on Thursday and booked into jail at 5 a.m. on a single count of battery of a spouse.

As of Friday, he was still in custody. Bail was set at $20,000.

Efforts to reach him were not successful.

In an email, Oakland police said they are aware of the arrest and are "collaborating with our law enforcement partner."

Without naming him, Oakland police said that Bowling was placed on paid administrative leave since June 2023, but they did not say why as it remains an "ongoing personnel matter."

The Police Officer's Association did not return a request for comment.

In 2021, Bowling was one of three officers credited with helping a woman deliver a baby near the Oakland Zoo.

BowLing is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in San Joaquin Superior Court.