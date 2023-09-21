Oakland police, US Marshals take 137 fugitives into custody

Oakland police, working with the US Marshals Service, took 137 people into custody, including 31 who were involved in homicides, during a monthlong operation called Operation North Star III.

Both agencies announced the fugitives arrests on Wednesday. They also include 20 arrests in Oakland related to assault, four related to sex offenses, 27 related to robberies and 26 for weapons offenses.

Officials did not elaborate on any of the arrests or provide specifics.

The operation was conducted over three months in 20 cities around the country, resulting in 4,445 arrests, according to a news release by the Department of Justice.

Marshals and local police made the arrests in Albuquerque; Baltimore; Buffalo, New York; Chicago; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Jackson, Mississippi; Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles; Memphis, Tennessee; Milwaukee; New Orleans; New York; Oakland, California; Philadelphia; Puerto Rico; and Washington, D.C.

This enforcement action marks the third ONS since July 2022. I