'Senseless and tragic': Violent weekend leaves 5 dead in Oakland

Another violent weekend in Oakland has left 5 people dead, according to police.

The most recent shooting happened Sunday, when a man was found dead in his car at 1:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard.

Police said they did not know how long the man drove his car after being shot and crashing. He died at the scene, according to authorities.

A motive for the killing is under investigation.

No arrests have been made and the name of the victim has not been released.

On Saturday around 9:30 a.m. a man was allegedly shot and killed near the 600 block of Sycamore Street.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene, and have not released the name of the victim.

The homicides follow the death of three people in downtown Oakland Friday.

That incident involved two shootings and a related collision, including a bicyclist, around 7:15 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said in that incident a driver was mortally wounded and a cyclist was killed when the driver's out-of-control car ran him over.

"Again, another senseless violence in our city," Armstrong told reporters. "Obviously so tragic to lose three people in one incident."



